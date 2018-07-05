LCPD: Man accused of shooting, killing fiancée's dog

Joel Armendariz (Arrest photo courtesy Las Cruces Police)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A Las Cruces man is accused of shooting and killing his fiancée's 14-year-old Alaskan malamute after the dog bit him Saturday, Las Cruces Police said.

Joel Armendariz, 35, of the 7500 block of Sierra Bella Place, is charged with one count of extreme cruelty to animals.

Police said Armendariz and his fiancée live together along with her 14-year-old Alaskan malamute, named Chance, and his 7-year-old son.

At about 7 p.m. Saturday, June 30th, Armendariz was washing his pickup when his son approached and mentioned that Chance was digging the newly-laid sod in the backyard.

Armendariz allegedly went to the backyard and learned the dog had indeed damaged the sod. Police said Armendariz became upset, grabbed the dog's collar and began escorting the K-9 to a fence where he was going to tie up the pet. At that point, the dog reportedly bit Armendariz's right hand.

Armendariz allegedly told investigators he punched the dog's face, retrieved a 9mm handgun from his home and returned to the backyard, where he shot the dog several times until it stopped moving. Investigators believe Armendariz fired four rounds that struck the dog.

Police said a witness heard the gunshots and saw Armendariz kicking the dog violently while the K-9 was on the ground.

Investigators interviewed Armendariz at a local emergency room where he was being treated for the bite to his hand. His injury was relatively minor, police said.

Armendariz was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center early Sunday morning and released the following day.

