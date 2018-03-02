Las Cruces sex offender allegedly failed to notify business location

Andrew Coleman, 53.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - A Las Cruces registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday for failing to notify his probation officer about the location of his barber shop.

Andrew Coleman, 53, legally obtained a barber's license and a permit to run a business but the address of his barber shop didn't match the one reported to the Sex Offender Registration Unit or his probation officer.

Coleman is also a suspect in a subsequent investigation accusing him of enticing an underage girl. According to court documents, Coleman is accused of offering the girl a massage. Coleman also allegedly told the girl she could go to his barber shop anytime to watch movies.

Coleman is a registered sex offender from a 1988 conviction for aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping.

By law, a convicted sex offender is required to notify, in writing, any address change of a place of employment within five days.

Coleman was arrested on a probation violation. Detectives filed charges against him for failure to register, a fourth-degree felony.

A judge ordered Coleman to be held without bond.

