Crime

Las Cruces sex offender allegedly failed to notify business location

By:

Posted: Mar 01, 2018 05:17 PM MST

Updated: Mar 01, 2018 05:19 PM MST

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - A Las Cruces registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday for failing to notify his probation officer about the location of his barber shop. 

Andrew Coleman, 53, legally obtained a barber's license and a permit to run a business but the address of his barber shop didn't match the one reported to the Sex Offender Registration Unit or his probation officer. 

Coleman is also a suspect in a subsequent investigation accusing him of enticing an underage girl. According to court documents, Coleman is accused of offering the girl a massage. Coleman also allegedly told the girl she could go to his barber shop anytime to watch movies.

Coleman is a registered sex offender from a 1988 conviction for aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping. 

By law, a convicted sex offender is required to notify, in writing, any address change of a place of employment within five days. 

Coleman was arrested on a probation violation. Detectives filed charges against him for failure to register, a fourth-degree felony. 

A judge ordered Coleman to be held without bond. 
 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: March 2
Allen Bolling/NOAA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: March 2

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

Sports
Celebrities who have battled cancer

Celebrities who have battled cancer

Health
10 foods you think are healthy but aren't
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you think are healthy but aren't

News
On this day: March 1
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

On this day: March 1

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
Copyright 2016 CNN

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

US & World
Students return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after shooting
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Students return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after shooting

Sports
Olympic mascots and their meanings
Tokyo 2020 via CNN

Olympic mascots and their meanings

Weather
'Beast from the East' slams Europe with winter weather
Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

'Beast from the East' slams Europe with winter weather

Technology
Amazon acquisitions, products and services
David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon acquisitions, products and services

News
On this day: February 28
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: February 28

Health
14 foods and drinks that are energy killers
FreeImages.com/Gözde Otman

14 foods and drinks that are energy killers

Education
PHOTOS: ABC-7 participates in ‘Read Across America'

PHOTOS: ABC-7 participates in ‘Read Across America'

Technology
Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology
Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology

Economy
What you can buy with bitcoin
George Frey/Getty Images

What you can buy with bitcoin

News
On this day: February 27
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: February 27

Lifestyle
Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

News
On this day: February 26
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

On this day: February 26

Health
8 ways to lower your blood pressure
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

8 ways to lower your blood pressure

Sports
2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Closing Ceremony
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Closing Ceremony

US & World
Notable deaths of 2018
Justin Goff/UK Press Via Getty

Notable deaths of 2018

News
On this day: February 25
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Critics' Choice Television Awards

On this day: February 25

Sports
2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 16
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 16