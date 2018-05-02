EPPD: Teen discharged firearm in Northeast; in possession of controlled substance

El PASO, Texas - Investigators with the El Paso Police Department's Gang Unit arrested a 17-year-old boy after shots were fired in Northeast El Paso early Sunday Morning.

Jesus Herrera is charged with Possession of Marijuana Under Two Ounces, Possession of Controlled Substance (Alprazolam) and Discharge of a Firearm.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on April 29, 2018, police were "working to address loud party issues, which were resulting in the discharge of firearms in Northeast El Paso."

Gang officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4600 block of Gabriel and located a vehicle matching a description provided by witnesses. The investigation allegedly revealed Herrera fired several rounds in the 4600 block of Gabriel.

The Gang unit recovered the firearm in the vehicle, police said. Herrera was booked into the El Paso County Jail on bonds totaling $7,500.