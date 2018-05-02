EPPD releases mugshot of woman who allegedly shot other woman after a fight
Tia Chlois Hillary charged with aggravated assault
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso police officials have released the mugshot of a woman suspected of shooting another woman.
Tia Chlois Hillary, 20, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and dating violence.
The shooting happened Friday morning on McCombs Street, close to Sean Haggerty Drive, in Northeast El Paso.
Investigators say the couple was fighting at an apartment complex when Hillary shot Deja Marie Duncan, 18, in the abdomen.
Duncan was seriously wounded, but ABC-7 has not been able to get an update on her condition since she was taken to the hospital.
Hillary remains behind bars.
