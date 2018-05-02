EPPD: Man filed false police report in order to file insurance claim
El PASO, Texas Detectives arrested a 30-year-old El Paso man accused of filing a false police report.
Daniel Esteban Avalos allegedly filed a police report on April 23, 2018 claiming more than $4,000 worth of property was stolen from his home during a burglary.
An investigation allegedly revealed Avalos fabricated the story in order to file an insurance claim, police said.
A warrant for Avalos' arrest was obtained and he surrendered to officers at the Central Regional Command Center on April 28.
Avalos was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $500 bond. He was charged with "False Report to a Police Officer."
