EPPD: Man arrested for outstanding warrant attacked officers

Alfredo and Alberto Carreon

EL PASO, Texas - The police department's Gang Suppression Unit arrested two men wanted on outstanding warrants after the vehicle they were riding in was pulled over for expired registration.

Police said Alfredo Carreon, 50, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet van in the 800 block of N. Carolina when he was pulled over by officers the afternoon of June 28, 2018. Alfredo Carreon, allegedly wanted on an outstanding warrant, was taken into custody.

Officers learned 21-year-old Alberto Carreon, the front seat passenger in the van, was wanted for an outstanding warrant on a charge of Theft of a Firearm.

Alberto Carreon allegedly struck the police officers in the chest and face as they attempted to take him into custody. Police said Alberto Carreon was reaching under the front seat as he struggled with the officers. An inspection of the vehicle led the officers to the discovery of a box cutter underneath the front seat, police said.

In addition to the outstanding warrant, Carreon was charged with Assault on a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest. He was booked into the County Jail on a $60,750 bond.

A 16-year-old juvenile in the car with both men was charged with Failure to Identify and Giving Fictitious Information. The teenager was turned over to Juvenile Probation Department, police said.

