EPPD, FBI searching for man who robbed bank, fired hand gun

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Police along with the FBI are asking for any help identifying the man accused of robbing a bank and firing a shot from a hand gun.

Police said the suspect entered the West Star Bank at 425 E. Redd in West El Paso Thursday around 3:36 p.m. He allegedly demanded money and walked out with an undisclosed amount of money. Upon exiting, police said he fired a shot from a hand gun.

He's described as 5'8" to 6 feet tall, thin mustache, medium build, light blue baseball cap with the letter "T" on it, dark blue sweater, blue jeans, a backpack, and the suspect's shoes had red/pink heal designs on them.

Detectives with the Crimes against Persons Unit and the FBI are asking for anyone with information about this robbery to contact Police at 832-4400.

You can call the FBI office at 915-832-5000 or go to tips.fbi.gov for tips as well.

You may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 915-566-TIPS (8477).

