EPPD: Angry Boyfriend Killed Girlfriend's Cat

Alberto Ramirez arrest photo courtesy El Paso Police

EL PASO, Texas - Police officers arrested a man accused of killing his girlfriend's cat after they got into an argument.

Investigators charged Alberto Ramirez, 21, with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals.

On June 30, 2018, Ramirez allegedly became angry at his live-in girlfriend after he arrived home from work and found her inside their apartment with another friend. The couple lives in a complex on the 4700 block of N. Mesa, police said.

Ramirez's girlfriend and the friend left and, upon her return, discovered her cat was missing.

Police said the woman and Ramirez argued over the missing cat and the woman called police to the apartment.

An investigation allegedly revealed Ramirez took his girlfriend's cat, broke its neck and disposed of the carcass in the dumpster where it was found by police.

Ramirez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $7,500 bond and various traffic warrants with bonds totaling over $1,500.

