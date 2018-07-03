El Paso man arrested after heroin seized in Nebraska

Photo Courtesy Nebraska State Patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska State Patrol says a Texas man has been arrested after an undercover investigator found 11 pounds of heroin on him, including some strapped to his torso.

Christian Molina, 25, of El Paso, Texas, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver. Molina's arrest photo was not released by investigators.



The patrol says the investigator was at the bus station near downtown Omaha when he saw a man wearing a jacket at 6 a.m. Monday, while temperatures were in the 70s.

The patrol says the man agreed to a search of his bag and backpack, which turned up two clear-wrapped packages of drugs. The patrol says eight more packages wrapped in a band around his torso were found. The estimated street value of the heroin is $250,000.Investigators said Molina was headed to Iowa City. He remains in the Douglas County jail on a $250,000 bond.

