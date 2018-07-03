El Diario: 179 homicides reported in Juarez during June
JUAREZ, Mexico - According to El Diaro, there were 179 homicides reported throughout Juarez in the month of June.
This number breaks the previous record for June.
There have already been 539 homicides throughout the city this year.
Robert Almonte, a former US Marshall and narcotics lieutenant with the El Paso Police believes there are several reasons for the increase.
The first reason may be due to the reemergence of a former cartel.
"The increase in the homicides, I think, that may indicate the reemergence of the Juarez Cartel trying to regain control of the Juarez Corridor," Amonte said.
The cartels also use gangs to control their territories throughout the cities. These gangs often kill without warning.
Almonte encourages any visitors to be careful while they visit.
Even though US citizens aren't being targeted by the cartels or the gangs, they can still be in danger.
"My concern is that the person being targeted is eating at the same restaurant as a person from El Paso is eating and they end up being collateral damage."
