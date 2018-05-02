DWI ARREST PHOTOS: April 2018
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Police officers charged more than 100 drivers with DWI during the month of April 2018.
The slideshow attached to this article contains the mugshots.
KVIA APP users, click here to launch the slideshow.
