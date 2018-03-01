Document: Bliss soldier killed roommate after both wrestled, traded accusations

EL PASO, Texas - A deadly shooting involving two Fort Bliss soldiers living together was the result of an argument and heated accusations.

On Friday, February 23, 2018, police charged Joe Cabral, 20, with murder and booked into the county jail on a $1,000,000 bond. Fort Bliss officials tell ABC-7 Cabral is a private first class with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team. Cabral allegedly shot and killed Pfc. Zachary S. McGuire, 21, of the same BCT, officials said.

Police say McGuire was shot and killed inside one of the units at the Dos Santos Apartments. A complaint affidavit states Cabral called 911 to seek help after he allegedly shot McGuire.

When uniformed police officers arrived at the scene, Cabral allegedly said McGuire "shot himself in the head."

A witness at the apartment complex, who lived in the unit next to Cabral and McGuire, told police he heard a single gunshot and a frantic Cabral calling 911 for help. The witness told police Cabral's front door was open, so the witness walked into the apartment unit. At that time, Cabral allegedly told the witness McGuire shot himself in the head.

Under interrogation, Cabral told detectives the victim pointed a weapon at him so Cabral shot the victim in the head, a court document states. Police said there were several inconsistencies in Cabral's story and he later recanted his story.

Cabral then allegedly said he and his roommate wrestled and McGuire forced Cabral to "tap out." The complaint affidavit states Cabral told detectives he and McGuire then "exchanged hurtful words and the victim called him a terrorist." An angered Cabral allegedly accused McGuire of sleeping with transsexuals, the court document states.

Cabral allegedly said he and McGuire grabbed each other by their shirts and were standing face-to-face when Cabral "pointed his gun at the victim's head and fired a single round into (McGuire's) head."

When asked why he originally lied to police, Cabral allegedly said "because I (expletive) up."