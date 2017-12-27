Counterfeit money being passed around in El Paso, police say
EL PASO, Texas - Police said counterfeit money is currently being passed around in the area.
The counterfeit money contains various serial numbers and banknote identifiers, but also says "For Motion Picture Use Only" on the bills.
The El Paso Police Department is asking for anyone who comes into contact with this counterfeit money to call the El Paso Police immediately.
The counterfeit money is being passed around in denominations of $100, $50 and $20 bills.
The $100 bill has no Benjamin Franklin watermark or security thread when held up to the light.
Police encourage victims to gather as much identifying information about the individual that passed the counterfeit money and call police.
