Alamogordo man facing up to 20 years in prison for 2016 shooting death

Jared Young arrest photo

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico - After a four day trial, an Otero County jury found 20-year-old Jared Young guilty for second degree murder.

The jury also convicted Young of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and tampering with evidence. Young is facing up to 20 years in prison.

On December 18, 2016, a resident on the 3400 block of Fayne Lane called the Alamogordo Police Department to say he was woken up by a gunshot. APD officers and Otero County Sheriff deputies investigated the area and found Young and his roommate standing outside the residence at 3407 Fayne Lane.

Young and his roommate told police Young thought a man was breaking into their home and shot him. After shooting the man, Young allegedly realized it was his friend and co-worker, David Tally. Officers found Tally still alive inside the home with a single gunshot wound to his head. Paramedics rushed Tally to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his wound.

Investigators interviewed Young and his roommate and executed search warrants. Police said both men originally lied about what happened, but eventually confessed when confronted with physical evidence from the scene.

During trial, Young said he thought the .40 caliber S&W pistol was unloaded and was joking around with Tally when he shot him. Evidence allegedly revealed that after the shooting, Young did not call 911, but fled the scene and conspired with his roommate to tell police the breaking in story. Testimony revealed Young "had been up for two or three days high on methamphetamine."

Police said Young contacted two witnesses and asked to testify on his behalf while his case was pending. Investigators were unable to determine the motive behind the crime.

Young is also pending trial for his role in a jail riot at the Otero County Detention Center and for Battery on a Peace Officer an unrelated incident at the Hidalgo County Detention Center.