Crash on I-10 West and Piedras blocking two lanes of traffic
EL PASO, Texas - There is a crash on I-10 West and Piedras that is blocking two lanes of traffic. There are no injuries reported with this crash. Take Montana or Gateway to avoid this area.
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Allen Bolling/NOAA via Wikimedia Commons
Health iStock / DrGrounds
News Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Health Copyright 2016 CNN
US & World Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Sports Tokyo 2020 via CNN
Weather Ian Forsyth/Getty Images
Technology David McNew/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Health FreeImages.com/Gözde Otman
Technology Robert Marquardt/Getty Images
Economy George Frey/Getty Images
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lifestyle FreeImages.com/Vince Varga
Sports Al Bello/Getty Images
News Kristian Dowling/Getty Images
Health Ferre' Dollar/CNN
Sports Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
US & World Justin Goff/UK Press Via Getty
News Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Critics' Choice Television Awards
Sports Jamie Squire/Getty Images